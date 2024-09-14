Skip to Content
UTEP

UTEP falls to CUSA defending Champions, the Liberty Flames, 28-10

UTEP Athletics
By
New
Published 7:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a great fight the Miners fall 28-10 to the defending Conference USA champions, the Liberty Flames Saturday at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on homecoming night.

At the half the Miners trailed 14-3.

In the third quarter, UTEP's quarterback Skyler Locklear threw a pass completion to Kenny Odom for a 60-yard TD putting the Miners back in the game only trailing by four (14-10).

Liberty's running back Billy Lucas snags a 2-yard rushing TD to put the Flames up 21-10.

The Miners couldn't seem to get a touch in the end zone. Later in the fourth, Liberty's quarterback Kaidon Salter finds Tyson Mobley for a 13-yard TD to extend the gap.

The Miners (0-3) are still on the hunt for their first win of the season.

Next up, they'll hit the road to take on Colorado State Saturday, September 21st at 3p.m.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content