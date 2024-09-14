UTEP falls to CUSA defending Champions, the Liberty Flames, 28-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a great fight the Miners fall 28-10 to the defending Conference USA champions, the Liberty Flames Saturday at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on homecoming night.

At the half the Miners trailed 14-3.

In the third quarter, UTEP's quarterback Skyler Locklear threw a pass completion to Kenny Odom for a 60-yard TD putting the Miners back in the game only trailing by four (14-10).

Liberty's running back Billy Lucas snags a 2-yard rushing TD to put the Flames up 21-10.

The Miners couldn't seem to get a touch in the end zone. Later in the fourth, Liberty's quarterback Kaidon Salter finds Tyson Mobley for a 13-yard TD to extend the gap.

The Miners (0-3) are still on the hunt for their first win of the season.

Next up, they'll hit the road to take on Colorado State Saturday, September 21st at 3p.m.