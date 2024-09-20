One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden; Miners prepare for road game at Colorado State

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP will take on Colorado State for the first time in 10 seasons and for the 36th time overall when the Miners travel to Fort Collins, Colo., to battle the Rams on Saturday afternoon. UTEP and CSU are set for a 3 p.m. MT kickoff in Canvas Stadium.

The contest will be televised on truTV/Max and returns to “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN.

The Miners and Rams last met on Sept. 28, 2013, in Fort Collins.

UTEP is looking for its first win at CSU since 1987.

The Miners last defeated the Rams in 2011.

UTEP (0-3, 0-1 CUSA) is coming off a 28-10 setback at [RV] Liberty on Sept. 14. The Miners held in there following a Kenny Odom 60-yard touchdown catch from Skyler Locklear to get within four points (14-10) at the beginning of the third quarter.

But the Flames pulled away after scoring a touchdown late in the third and another at the 6:51 mark of the fourth. UTEP turned the ball over three times and finished 3-of-10 on third-down conversions.

However, the UTEP defense held the Flames – who came into the contest averaging over 228 yards rushing – to 187 yards on the ground.

“We got to play situational football better on offense and convert better on third downs. We had too many miscues and Liberty’s a good football team. You make miscues late in games, they’re going to find a way to win,” UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden said. “But I am extremely proud of this football team and the growth that I’m seeing. I’m seeing a lot of growth and intentionality. That was the word of the week last week. I’m seeing a lot of intention and a lot of execution that hasn’t occurred in the first two weeks. It’s all about us every single week continuing to get better and continuing to grow. I’m excited about this week.”

Locklear set career bests in attempts (43) and completions (26) while throwing for 244 yards. He’s currently the CUSA in passing percentage (66.3). Kam Thomas leads the conference in receptions (20) and all-purpose yards per game (126.7). Linebacker Nate Dyman is coming off a strong performance with a career-high nine tackles and recording his first career fumble recovery. Spur Kory Chapman and linebacker Dorian Hopkins are tied for the league lead in tackles (34) and tackles per game (11.3).

Colorado State (1-2, 0-0 MWC), recently announced as a new Pac-12 member, lost to Colorado 28-9 in the Mountain Rocky Showdown on Sept. 14 in Canvas Stadium. The Rams got on the board first on a Jordan Noyes 25-yard field goal, but then the Buffaloes scored the next four touchdowns to take a 28-3 advantage early in the fourth. Justin Marshall finally found the end zone for CSU on a five-yard touchdown run at the 9:58 mark of the fourth. CSU’s chalked up a 38-17 victory over Northern Colorado on Sept. 7 in Fort Collins. The Rams rushed for 224 yards on 39 attempts (5.7 avg.) and totaled 426 yards of total offense.

“Colorado State has a lot of momentum right now – going to the Pac-12; they just came off the Rocky Mountain Showdown, even though it didn’t go their way, but they have a lot of firepower,” Walden said. “Their quarterback is as good as any. He can thread the needle; he can push it downtown and is very accurate. I think their running back is a very talented player. Horton is one of the very best wide receivers in the nation. Their safeties are very physical, very smart and run very well.”

UTEP (0-3, 0-1) at Colorado State (1-2, 0-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 3 p.m. MT

Location: Fort Collins, Colo.

Venue: Canvas Stadium (36,500)

X Updated: @UTEPFB

TV: truTV/Max

PxP: JB Long

Analyst: Mike Golic Jr.

Sideline: Jared Greenberg

Radio: 600 AM ESPN

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Cole Freytag

Sideline: Mando Medina

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN

The Miners and Flames will be nationally televised on truTV/Max with JB Long (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (analysis) and Jared Greenberg (sideline) on the call. The action returns to “The Home of UTEP Football” 600 AM ESPN with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher calling play-by-play in his 44th season. ‘Teich’, who called his 500th game on Oct. 11, 2023, is joined by former UTEP WR Cole Freytag (2012, 2014-16) in the booth providing analysis in his third season. El Paso native and long-running member of the local media Mando Medina will be reporting from the sidelines. The contest can also be heard on the UTEP Miners app.

SERIES VS. COLORADO STATE

Colorado State leads the all-time series 25-10 as the series dates back to 1963. The Miners and Rams have not faced each other in 10 seasons. Colorado State won the contest 59-42 on Sept. 28. 2013. The Miners are 3-14 all-time in Fort Collins as the two programs were once Western Athletic Conference Rivals (1968-1998). The Miners were 7-22 versus the Rams during league play. The two squads last met as WAC foes in 1998 during CSU 20-17 victory. In the previous meeting, QB Jameill Showers went 26-of-43 for 365 yards and five touchdowns. WR Jordan Leslie tallied 130 yards on three receptions and two TDs. RB Aaron Jones, who was a true freshman, led the way with 94 yards on the ground. UTEP last won in Fort Collins on Sept. 19, 1987, during a 45-6 thrashing of the Rams. QB Pat Hegarty threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing. TE Arnie Adkison recorded 110 yards on four receptions and punted six times for 216 yards (36.0 avg.). UTEP’s last win against CSU came on Oct. 22, 2011, in a 31-17 victory during the Miners’ 80th Homecoming Game in Sun Bowl Stadium. RB Vernon Frazier ran for 167 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. QB Nick Lamaison found RB Nathan Jeffery on a 36-yard touchdown.