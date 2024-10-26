UTEP Soccer Gears Up for Home Finale Against Sam Houston Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP soccer team (4-8-3, 1-5-1 CUSA) plays host to Sam Houston in the final home game of the 2024 season Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. MT.

GAME COVERAGE

Thursday vs FIU – Live Stats or Watch Here

#ICYMI

UTEP put up a hard fight against FIU Oct. 24, but ultimately were edged 2-0 by the Panthers. Ana Quintero led the Miners offensively, firing off multiple shots while putting the FIU defense under pressure, including a breakaway run past multiple defenders that just narrowly missed the goal. Tionna Taylor put in a strong shift in goal, making six saves against a high-powered FIU offense.

BRICK WALL

Tionna Taylor made six saves against FIU, marking her second appearance this season with five or more saves. She has made 22 saves and allowed just six goals in 60 shots faced.

NEVER DOUBT NEIREITER

Ashlyn Neireiter has played all but 12 minutes of game time this year. She has helped the Miners to four shutouts while also acting as a steadying presence in the backline.

ALL OUT EFFORT

Mina Rodriguez has been a force on both sides of the ball this season. She has scored one goal in addition to providing a team high three assists. Additionally, she ranks first on the team in shots on goal (11) and second in total shots (27). She has also aided the Miners on defense. UTEP has allowed just 15 goals in 15 matches.

SETTING THE TONE

Ana Quintero scored her team-high fifth goal of the year against LA Tech, making her the first Miner (and first freshman) since 2019 (Tessa Carlin and Lauren Crenshaw) to have at least five goals in a season. She also leads the team in points (10), shots (28) and sitting second in shots on goal (10).

IRON WOMEN

Four Miners have reached 1,000 minutes played in 2024, led by Ashlyn Neireiter with 1,338. Daniele Tovar (1,097), Mina Rodriguez (1,009), and Ally Stickney (1,008) have also earned the milestone.

DOUBLE DUBS

The Miners have doubled their win total from the 2023 season and have continued to improve multiple areas of their team performance as the campaign has gone on.

ZOOMING OUT

UTEP is putting up quality numbers across the board this season. The Miners have taken more shots (183-149), and corner kicks (65-54) than opponents this year.

IN THE RANKS

The Miners rank 83r nationally in goals-against average (1.000). Individually Angelina Amparano sits 78th in the same category (.905).

SHARING THE WEALTH

Twenty Miners have registered at least one shot this season. Eight players have reached double-digit tries while 15 have five or more.

SCOUTING REPORT: SAM HOUSTON

The Bearkats are 7-6-2 on the year and 4-3 in CUSA play. They are averaging 1.5 goals per game on 13.6 shots per game. Landri Townsend leads SHSU with five goals and four assists. Gabrielle Williams and Indigo Sims are tied for second on the team with three goals apiece. 10 different players have scored at least one goal, including six that have scored two or more. Ruth Larsen sits in second in assists with three. Three goaltenders have made appearances for the Bearkats, led by Cassia Souza with 13 appearances. Souza has made 39 saves and allowed 16 goals against in 107 shots faced. As a team, Sam Houston is ranked 45th nationally in fewest fouls per game (7.40) and 78th in shot accuracy (.482). Individually, Townsend also ranks 78th in shot accuracy (.543).

SERIES HISTORY WITH THE BEARKATS

The Miners are 8-0-1 all time against Sam Houston. The most recent matchup between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw in Huntsville almost exactly one year ago on 10/28/23.

LOOKING AHEAD

UTEP heads to Las Cruces, N.M., Thursday (10/31) to take on Battle of I-10 rival NM State in the final match of the 2024 regular season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT.

TICKETS

For tickets, fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.