Goldmine Collective becomes official NIL collective for UTEP athletics

EL PASO, Texas - The Miner Collective has merged with the Goldmine Collective, making the Goldmine Collective the official NIL (Name, Image, & Likeness) Collective of UTEP Athletics.

The Miner Collective previously existed to benefit the UTEP men’s basketball program, providing student-athletes with NIL opportunities since the spring of 2022.

The Goldmine Collective was formed in April of 2024 to support NIL opportunities for all UTEP student-athletes and sports programs.

“We are grateful to Josh Hunt and Miguel Fernandez for starting the Miner Collective and giving our men’s basketball program a presence in the NIL space,” said Jim Senter, UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Earlier this year, we were able to expand our NIL initiatives with the introduction of the Goldmine Collective. As NIL becomes a higher priority in the new college athletics landscape, it made sense to consolidate our efforts and provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for UTEP fans, donors and alumni.”

"Our goal in launching the Miner Collective was to give UTEP Men's Basketball a competitive edge in the modern era of intercollegiate athletics. I am thrilled with recent developments supporting NIL opportunities for all UTEP student-athletes. Miguel Fernandez and I are proud to continue our involvement with the Goldmine Collective as staunch supporters and advisory board members," said Josh Hunt, Executive Vice President of the Hunt Companies.

In an effort to increase membership in the Goldmine Collective, UTEP Athletics has launched the ‘915 Campaign.’ The goal is to seek out 915 new members with a minimum contribution of $9.15 monthly to the collective.

The Goldmine Collective has unveiled a new website (www.goldminecollective.com) where UTEP Athletics supporters can join the ‘915 Campaign’ and, through their contributions, can become eligible for new membership benefits. The Goldmine Collective has also rolled out a new apparel store, offering officially-licensed UTEP merchandise and jerseys, with all proceeds supporting UTEP student-athletes.

"The consolidation of our NIL efforts will be a game-changer for our 350+ student-athletes at UTEP," said Michael Levy, UTEP Deputy Athletic Director for Revenue Generation. "As we prepare for our department's transition to the Mountain West Conference in 2026, the Goldmine Collective will be a key partner in helping UTEP Athletics Climb Higher. I encourage all UTEP supporters to participate in the Goldmine's '915 Campaign'. El Paso is our city. We are El Paso's team. The time is now!"

To join the Goldmine Collective and participate in their '915 Campaign,' click here.