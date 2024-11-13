UTEP men’s basketball lands 3X state champion De’Erick Barber Jr.

EL PASO, Texas - Three-time state champion point guard and three-star standout (ESPN) De’Erick Barber Jr. (Richmond Heights HS) has signed a national letter of intent to play with the UTEP men’s basketball team starting with the 2025-26 campaign, head coach Joe Golding announced Wednesday.

De’Erick Barber Jr.

Point Guard

6-0, 160

Richmond Heights HS

Cleveland, Ohio

A three-star standout (ESPN.com) and floor general who has been a leader for Richmond Heights HS since his freshman year … guided the program to three consecutive Division IV state championships … the school is the first in Ohio in 17 years and fourth all time in the state to claim three straight titles … better than 8.0 assists per game in each year … the team is a combined 74-13 during the dominant run, which including winning 49 straight at one point … chasing history in 2024-25, as another state crown would make the Spartans the first team ever in the “Buckeye State” to win four consecutive titles … was first team All-Ohio honoree in 2023 and first team All-District in both 2023 and 2024 … put up 10.2 points per game, 8.1 assists per game and 3.1 steals per contest as a junior after returning from an injury midway through the year … … his insertion into the line-up sparked the run down the stretch that culminated with the third state championship in as many years … the Spartans routed Berlin Hiland, 62-35, in the title tilt on March 24, 2024 … the average margin of victory over the seven games was +37.4 (79.7-43.3) … tabbed to the Division IV Northeast Lakes All-District first team and helped lead Richmond Heights to a perfect 29-0 record as a sophomore … averaged an area-best 8.8 apg and was a lockdown defender as well who contributed 3.9 spg … led the team to a 26-4 record and the first men’s basketball state title in school history in 2022 … dished out 8.2 apg, which tied for first in the area, while adding 3.3 apg in that freshman season … chose UTEP over Arizona State, Duquesne, Toledo and others.

“We are so excited to have De’Erick join our program. He brings a winning pedigree as a three-time state champion. He’s a true point guard that gets his teammates going, and they love playing with him. De’Erick has all the attributes Miner fans will instantly love him for. He is gritty, tough and plays hard.”

Head coach Joe Golding