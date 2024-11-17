UTEP to Host 2024 Conference USA Volleyball Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Athletics is thrilled to announce that tickets are available for the 2024 Conference USA Volleyball Tournament, hosted at Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas, from November 22-24, 2024. This event will showcase the best teams in the conference as they compete for the championship title.

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BRACKET

The tournament bracket is set following the league’s final regular-season games. No. 1 seed WKU will face No. 8 seed FIU to kick off the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 22. The second quarterfinal will feature No. 4 Kennesaw State against No. 5 MTSU at 2 p.m. MT.

The evening session of the quarterfinals includes No. 2 UTEP taking on No. 7 Liberty at 5 p.m. MT, followed by No. 3 NM State vs. No. 6 Sam Houston at 7 p.m. MT.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, November 23, with matches at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. MT. The championship match will take place on Sunday, November 24, at 12 p.m. MT. All tournament games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.