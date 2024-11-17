Skip to Content
UTEP to Host 2024 Conference USA Volleyball Championship

Published 10:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Athletics is thrilled to announce that tickets are available for the 2024 Conference USA Volleyball Tournament, hosted at Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas, from November 22-24, 2024. This event will showcase the best teams in the conference as they compete for the championship title.

TICKETS
Tickets can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

All-Session Pass 
$50 (Access to all 7 matches)Purchase Here
Single-Day Passes 
Day 1, Session 1: $25Purchase Here
Day 1, Session 2: $25 (includes UTEP's match)Purchase Here
Day 1, All Sessions: $35 (four matches)Purchase Here
Day 2 Sessions: $25 (two matches)Purchase Here
Championship Match: $15Purchase Here
CUSA Students: FREE with valid student ID

BRACKET 
The tournament bracket is set following the league’s final regular-season games. No. 1 seed WKU will face No. 8 seed FIU to kick off the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 22. The second quarterfinal will feature No. 4 Kennesaw State against No. 5 MTSU at 2 p.m. MT.

The evening session of the quarterfinals includes No. 2 UTEP taking on No. 7 Liberty at 5 p.m. MT, followed by No. 3 NM State vs. No. 6 Sam Houston at 7 p.m. MT.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, November 23, with matches at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. MT. The championship match will take place on Sunday, November 24, at 12 p.m. MT. All tournament games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. 

2024 Conference USA Volleyball Championship 
November 22-24, 2024 – El Paso, Texas 

Friday, November 22 – Quarterfinals 
Match 1: (1) WKU vs. (8) FIU (ESPN+) – 12 p.m. MT 
Match 2: (4) Kennesaw State vs. (5) MTSU (ESPN+) – 2 p.m. MT 
Match 3: (2) UTEP vs. (7) Liberty (ESPN+) – 5 p.m. MT 
Match 4: (3) NM State vs. (6) Sam Houston (ESPN+) – 7 p.m. MT 

Saturday, November 23 – Semifinals 
Match 5: M1 Winner vs. M2 Winner (ESPN+) – 12 p.m. MT 
Match 6: M3 Winner vs. M4 Winner (ESPN+) – 2:30 p.m. MT

Sunday, November 24 – Championship Match 
Match 7: Semifinal Winners (ESPN+) – 12 p.m. MT 

