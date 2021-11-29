

Metros sending the most people to El Paso

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to El Paso using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to El Paso from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.



#50. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Albany in 2014-2018: 130 (#54 most common destination from Albany)

– Migration from El Paso to Albany: 79 (#90 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 51 to El Paso



#49. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 133 (#86 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Migration from El Paso to Pittsburgh: 15 (#162 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 118 to El Paso



#48. Farmington, NM Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Farmington in 2014-2018: 143 (#8 most common destination from Farmington)

– Migration from El Paso to Farmington: 29 (#136 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 114 to El Paso



#47. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 150 (#11 most common destination from Brownsville)

– Migration from El Paso to Brownsville: 17 (#156 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 133 to El Paso



#46. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 157 (#31 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Migration from El Paso to Bakersfield: 51 (#109 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 106 to El Paso



#45. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Wichita in 2014-2018: 166 (#27 most common destination from Wichita)

– Migration from El Paso to Wichita: 0 (#220 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 166 to El Paso



#44. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Portland in 2014-2018: 166 (#82 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from El Paso to Portland: 105 (#72 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 61 to El Paso



#43. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 175 (#12 most common destination from Amarillo)

– Migration from El Paso to Amarillo: 70 (#93 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 105 to El Paso



#42. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from San Angelo in 2014-2018: 179 (#11 most common destination from San Angelo)

– Migration from El Paso to San Angelo: 82 (#84 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 97 to El Paso



#41. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Richmond in 2014-2018: 184 (#48 most common destination from Richmond)

– Migration from El Paso to Richmond: 245 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 61 to Richmond



#40. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 189 (#41 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from El Paso to Pensacola: 121 (#65 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 68 to El Paso



#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 193 (#76 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from El Paso to Minneapolis: 37 (#127 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 156 to El Paso



#38. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Tucson in 2014-2018: 196 (#42 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from El Paso to Tucson: 249 (#36 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 53 to Tucson



#37. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Boston in 2014-2018: 212 (#92 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from El Paso to Boston: 200 (#48 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 12 to El Paso



#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 226 (#62 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from El Paso to Kansas City: 309 (#30 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 83 to Kansas City



#35. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Fairbanks in 2014-2018: 238 (#4 most common destination from Fairbanks)

– Migration from El Paso to Fairbanks: 95 (#80 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 143 to El Paso



#34. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 255 (#64 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from El Paso to St. Louis: 101 (#74 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 154 to El Paso



#33. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Columbia in 2014-2018: 267 (#25 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from El Paso to Columbia: 247 (#37 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 20 to El Paso



#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Detroit in 2014-2018: 273 (#66 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from El Paso to Detroit: 105 (#72 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 168 to El Paso



#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Miami in 2014-2018: 289 (#88 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from El Paso to Miami: 178 (#50 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 111 to El Paso



#30. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Columbus in 2014-2018: 290 (#14 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from El Paso to Columbus: 282 (#31 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 8 to El Paso



#29. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Orlando in 2014-2018: 308 (#56 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from El Paso to Orlando: 60 (#100 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 248 to El Paso



#28. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 311 (#21 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from El Paso to Albuquerque: 481 (#18 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 170 to Albuquerque



#27. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 313 (#5 most common destination from Sierra Vista)

– Migration from El Paso to Sierra Vista: 311 (#29 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 2 to El Paso



#26. Midland, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Midland in 2014-2018: 319 (#7 most common destination from Midland)

– Migration from El Paso to Midland: 379 (#25 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 60 to Midland



#25. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 347 (#15 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Migration from El Paso to Clarksville: 524 (#16 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 177 to Clarksville



#24. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 356 (#17 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from El Paso to Anchorage: 250 (#35 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 106 to El Paso



#23. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 361 (#32 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from El Paso to Urban Honolulu: 451 (#19 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 90 to Urban Honolulu



#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 369 (#43 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from El Paso to Las Vegas: 202 (#47 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 167 to El Paso



#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Riverside in 2014-2018: 371 (#63 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from El Paso to Riverside: 263 (#33 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 108 to El Paso



#20. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Killeen in 2014-2018: 395 (#19 most common destination from Killeen)

– Migration from El Paso to Killeen: 862 (#8 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 467 to Killeen



#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Denver in 2014-2018: 396 (#55 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from El Paso to Denver: 725 (#11 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 329 to Denver



#18. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Olympia in 2014-2018: 400 (#4 most common destination from Olympia)

– Migration from El Paso to Olympia: 225 (#43 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 175 to El Paso



#17. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 405 (#7 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Migration from El Paso to Lubbock: 576 (#15 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 171 to Lubbock



#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from New York in 2014-2018: 418 (#129 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from El Paso to New York: 393 (#23 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 25 to El Paso



#15. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 431 (#27 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from El Paso to Colorado Springs: 358 (#27 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 73 to El Paso



#14. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 436 (#19 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from El Paso to Fayetteville: 645 (#12 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 209 to Fayetteville



#13. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Lawton in 2014-2018: 481 (#3 most common destination from Lawton)

– Migration from El Paso to Lawton: 384 (#24 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 97 to El Paso



#12. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Watertown in 2014-2018: 559 (#2 most common destination from Watertown)

– Migration from El Paso to Watertown: 97 (#77 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 462 to El Paso



#11. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Austin in 2014-2018: 571 (#27 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from El Paso to Austin: 1,447 (#5 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 876 to Austin



#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from San Diego in 2014-2018: 573 (#53 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from El Paso to San Diego: 160 (#55 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 413 to El Paso



#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 675 (#41 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from El Paso to Phoenix: 852 (#9 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 177 to Phoenix



#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Washington in 2014-2018: 713 (#68 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from El Paso to Washington: 806 (#10 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 93 to Washington



#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 727 (#70 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from El Paso to Los Angeles: 1,059 (#6 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 332 to Los Angeles



#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Chicago in 2014-2018: 954 (#64 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from El Paso to Chicago: 442 (#20 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 512 to El Paso



#5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,020 (#30 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from El Paso to Houston: 2,231 (#3 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 1,211 to Houston



#4. Odessa, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Odessa in 2014-2018: 1,327 (#2 most common destination from Odessa)

– Migration from El Paso to Odessa: 903 (#7 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 424 to El Paso



#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 1,434 (#9 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from El Paso to San Antonio: 2,520 (#2 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 1,086 to San Antonio



#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,861 (#22 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from El Paso to Dallas: 2,054 (#4 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 193 to Dallas



#1. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso from Las Cruces in 2014-2018: 2,352 (#1 most common destination from Las Cruces)

– Migration from El Paso to Las Cruces: 3,218 (#1 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 866 to Las Cruces