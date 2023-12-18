Amanda Aguilar, local sales manager

Amanda Aguilar, a proud native of El Paso, Texas, is a dynamic individual whose life is a vibrant with diverse interests and accomplishments. Born and raised in the heart of the Lone Star State, Amanda developed a deep appreciation for her community and its rich cultural heritage.

Amanda's academic journey led her to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), where she pursued her passion for learning and graduated with a degree in Marketing. Armed with a degree, Amanda embarked on a journey of self-discovery and professional growth.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Amanda is a devoted dog mom, sharing her heart and home with a furry companion who brings boundless joy and companionship to her life. Her commitment to responsible pet ownership reflects her nurturing nature and love for animals.

Amanda's interests extend beyond the academic and pet care realms—she is an avid sports enthusiast. Whether cheering for her favorite teams or actively participating in recreational activities, Amanda finds joy and camaraderie in the world of sports.

In addition to her sports passion, Amanda has an eye for fashion that reflects her unique style and creativity. From casual chic to sophisticated elegance, Amanda effortlessly blends her love for fashion with her individuality, creating a distinctive and memorable presence wherever she goes.