Hello! My name is Rishi Oza. I am from Colorado Springs, Colorado and graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2024 with a degree in sports journalism. I love all sports but basketball is by far my favorite. In my free time I love watching movies, hiking outside, finding burgers to eat, or struggling on College Football 25. I can't wait to explore and learn more about El Paso during my time here!

