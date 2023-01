Officials added that Special Traffic Investigations is on the scene of the crash.

Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened at the 6700 block of El Paso Drive.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Lower Valley.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.