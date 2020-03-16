Rollover crash in Dona Ana County kills 36-year-old man

Traffic

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico – A rollover crash along New Mexico State Road 28 south of Las Cruces has killed a 36-year-old man.

State police on Monday identified the victim as David Valdez of La Mesa.

He died about 10 a.m. Friday when police said he lost control of this car, rolled it over and struck a utility poll. It happened along State Road 28 around milepost 13.

Police said it appeared Valdez was not wearing a seat belt; he was pronounced dead at the crash scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.