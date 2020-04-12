Man struck, killed by car early Easter Sunday morning in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A man crossing a usually busy east El Paso street was struck by a car and killed early Easter Sunday morning, police said.

The deadly incident happened just after midnight in the 7700 block of Gateway East and Giles.

The man was crossing the street near an Acura car dealership when it appears he was struck by a gold-colored Cadillac, according to an ABC-7 staffer at the scene.

The man was killed, police said, and he has not yet been identified.

No further details were immediately available.