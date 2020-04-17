1 dead as car crashes into house after fiery 3-vehicle collision in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars collided, with one crashing into a house on Friday morning in a fiery and deadly incident on El Paso's east side.
Police confirmed that one person was dead; there was also the possibility of others with life-threatening injuries.
It happened in the 3300 block of Wedgewood Drive near Edgemere Boulevard before 10 a.m.; at least one of the cars could be seen engulfed in flames in the roadway after the collision.
No further details were immediately available.
This is such a sad story. R.I.P. May the other crash victims have a speedy recovery.
El Paso will count this as another COVID-19 death. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.
Another stupid comment by K1DPR
Wow. Being residential I doubt the speed limit is > 35mph there. Curious to know the real story behind this.