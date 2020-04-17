1 dead as car crashes into house after fiery 3-vehicle collision in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars collided, with one crashing into a house on Friday morning in a fiery and deadly incident on El Paso's east side.

Police confirmed that one person was dead; there was also the possibility of others with life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the 3300 block of Wedgewood Drive near Edgemere Boulevard before 10 a.m.; at least one of the cars could be seen engulfed in flames in the roadway after the collision.

No further details were immediately available.