1 dead as car crashes into house after fiery 3-vehicle collision in east El Paso

car-crash-aftermath
ABC-7 viewer photo
One of 3 vehicles involved in a fiery crash in east El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars collided, with one crashing into a house on Friday morning in a fiery and deadly incident on El Paso's east side.

Police confirmed that one person was dead; there was also the possibility of others with life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the 3300 block of Wedgewood Drive near Edgemere Boulevard before 10 a.m.; at least one of the cars could be seen engulfed in flames in the roadway after the collision.

No further details were immediately available.

Jim Parker

