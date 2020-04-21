Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in south central El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday night in south central El Paso.

Police reported the incident around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Alameda.

The bicyclist was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, but there was no word on the extent of the their injuries.

Investigators were at the scene late Tuesday night trying to piece together exactly what happened.

No further details were immediately available.