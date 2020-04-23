Semi-truck rollover crash snarls traffic on I-10 near Transmountain

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A tractor-trailer rig rolled over midday Thursday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 10.

That collision happened about 11:45 a.m. on I-10 near Transmountain Road.

Fire officials said there was no immediate word on any injuries.

Police indicated there were lane reductions both eastbound and westbound due to the crash, which was causing a significant traffic backup in the area.

