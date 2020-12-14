3 hurt as multi-car crash shuts down North Desert

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A three-car crash Monday evening in the 5550 block of North Desert at Redd Road resulted in a road closure and sent three people to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

North Desert was closed between Redd and Thorn for police traffic investigators.

"Please use Thorn as an alternative route," police tweeted. "Avoid the area or expect traffic delays as North Desert is closed."

Traffic was backed up from Thorn to Mesa because of the detour, police said as of 6 p.m., and they said North Desert would remain closed until further notice.