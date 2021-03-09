Woman pried from wreckage among 3 hurt in far east El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A 21-year-old woman who had to be freed from wreckage by firefighters was among three people injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon in far east El Paso.

Firefighters said the young woman's car appeared to have been T-boned at the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Elsworth Drive around 3:15 p.m.

The Horizon City Fire Department had to use the 'jaws of life' to extricate the woman, who was trapped inside after her car was hit.

She and the other two victims were taken to hospitals with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.