50-year-old motorcyclist killed in far east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed this weekend in a far east El Paso traffic crash, sheriff's deputies said Sunday.

Pedro Snell Jr. died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in the crash that happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16700 block of Montana Avenue.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, but investigators have not said what led up to the deadly crash.