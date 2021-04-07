Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 12:00 am
Published 11:32 pm

3 hurt, 1 seriously, in car & semi-truck crash that shut down U.S. 54

Police shut down the scene of the crash on US 54 south at Montana, where a damaged car involved in the wreck can be seen.
KVIA
Police shut down the scene of the crash on US 54 south at Montana, where a damaged car involved in the wreck can be seen.

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving a car and a semi-truck injured three people along U.S. 54 southbound at Montana late Wednesday night resulted the closure of a portion of the highway.

Authorities said one crash victim was seriously hurt, while the other two had minor injuries.

Police said they were forcing all motorists off U.S. 54 south at exit 22 at Pershing until further notice.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

For current traffic conditions, visit kvia.com/traffic.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content