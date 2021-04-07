3 hurt, 1 seriously, in car & semi-truck crash that shut down U.S. 54

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving a car and a semi-truck injured three people along U.S. 54 southbound at Montana late Wednesday night resulted the closure of a portion of the highway.

Authorities said one crash victim was seriously hurt, while the other two had minor injuries.

Police said they were forcing all motorists off U.S. 54 south at exit 22 at Pershing until further notice.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

