Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, March 12

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, March 12 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, March 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Thorn right lane closed.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed.

US-62 (Montana) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (Gateway North and Southbound) at Hercules alternate lane closures.

FM 76 (North Loop) and North Yarbrough intersection north, south, east, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (Gateway North and Southbound) at Hercules alternate lane closures.

US-62 (East Paisano) and East Yandell intersection north and southbound alternate lane closures.

FM-76 (North Loop) and North Yarbrough intersection north, south, east, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Full Closure)

Railroad northbound between 600 and 2600 feet north of Angora right lane closed.

Detour: Railroad north and southbound traffic to enter detour lane.

Crews will be working on shifting portable concrete traffic barrier and striping.

Bridge Rehab at Executive and Geronimo Project

Tuesday, March 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 east and westbound at Trowbridge alternate shoulder closures.

Crews will be installing erosion control logs.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Executive Center alternate shoulder closures.

Crews will be repairing abutment behind guardrails.

Maintenance

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez) between Park and Oregon right lane closed.

Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 westbound right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

US-54 southbound at Montana exit closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Wednesday, March 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound complete freeway closure.

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed.

Detour onto Kenworthy.

Crews will be replacing delineators

Thursday, March 14

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 at Geronimo north and southbound under overpass closed.

Crews will be removing and installing signs.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, March 02 through Friday, April 05

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday March 10, Tuesday March 05, through Thursday March 14

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, bridge deck pour, concrete pave, and hub cabinet.

Monday, March 11, through Saturday, March 16

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound alternating left lane closure between Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound Ivey Rd. at North Loop Rd. right lane.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound Pan American Exit Ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Southbound Pan American Entrance Ramp.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Intersection at Underpass alternating east and westbound left lane closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) at Paseo Del Este Rd. left lane.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, sidewalk, concrete pave, drill shaft, hub cabinet, and truck access.

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 through 5:00 a.m. Friday, March 15

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from Socorro Rd. Overpass to

South Americas Rd. Overpass (P.O.E.).

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous closures until further notice:

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S. Americas will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ascension St. northbound right lane closure between Kentwood Ave. and Horizon Blvd.

Crews will be working paving operations.

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH20) east and westbound one lane closures between Acala and Spur 148 with pilot car.

Crews will be working on installation of concrete rail at Canal St. and installation of MBGF at Alamo Arroyo.

Darrington Road Safety Lighting Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Darrington Rd. north and southbound alternating right lane closure between Alberton Street and LTV Road.

Crews will be locating utilities and drilling light pole foundations.

H-10 Underpass/FM793 Project

Tuesday, March 12

Night, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-10- FM793 (Fabens Bridge)

Crews will be working on bridge deck.

Wednesday, March 13

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

I-10- FM793 (Fabens Bridge), alternating lane closures.

Crews will be working on bridge deck striping.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound shoulder closures from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive hike/bike trail will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be clearing landscape, reconstructing driveways, installing storm sewer lines, and begin excavation for ponding areas.