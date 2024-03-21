Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Thursday, March 21

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, March 21 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

WEST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

I-10 Widening West Project

Monday, March 18, through Thursday, March 21

9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), turn right on Spur 37, turn left on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn left on Talbot Avenue, turn left on Spur 16, turn right on South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

Saturday, March 23 at 9 p.m., through Monday, March 25 at 6 a.m., and

Saturday, April 6 at 9 p.m. through Monday, April 8 at 6 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed to all traffic between David Road and Vinton Road.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane at Los Mochis Drive.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing bridge decks.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

North Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic at Enchanted Hills Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Alternating nighttime lane closures are possible on eastbound and westbound I-10 between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa northbound between Camille and Resler right and middle lanes closed.

Mesa northbound between Camille and Resler left and turn lanes closed.

Mesa southbound between Resler and Camille right and middle lanes closed.

Sunday, March 17 through Friday, March 22

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa northbound between Camille and Resler right and middle lanes closed.

Mesa northbound between Camille and Resler left and turn lanes closed.

Mesa southbound between Resler and Camille right and middle lanes closed.

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

· Mesa north- and southbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Gateway South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north-, south-, east-, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21

8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit and intersection improvements.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Montana Widening Project

Thursday, March 07 through Saturday, March 30

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Monday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 20

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) and Joe Battle Blvd. (SL 375) northbound on ramp and southbound off ramp closure, and Justice right turn lane closed.

Crews will be working on switching traffic for upcoming work.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, March 02 through Friday, April 05

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday March 17, Tuesday, March 19 through Thursday, March 21

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Zaragoza, Pan American, and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, concrete paving, and concrete barriers.

Monday, March 18, through Saturday, March 23

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound Pan American Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, concrete paving, and truck access.

Thursday, March 22

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Northbound Paseo Del Este Road to Rojas left lane closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) Northbound Pine Springs Road to Paseo Del Este Road left lane closed.

Crews will be working on installing camera installation, drill shaft, and cabinet removal.

Continuous closures until further notice:

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at Americas southbound will be closed.

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures.

Fabens Bridge Project

Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 22

Daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alternating I-10 lane closures at Fabens Bridge

Crews will be working on concrete bridge

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 22

Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ascension St. northbound right lane closure between Kentwood Ave. and Horizon Blvd.

Crews will be working on cleanup operations.

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH20) east and westbound one lane closures between Acala and Spur 148 with pilot car.

Crews will be working on installation of concrete rail at Canal St. and signal installation throughout the project.

Monday, March 04 through Friday, until further notice

Daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating lane closure between Forth Hancock to Mc Nary

Crews will be working on milling operations.

Darrington Road Safety Lighting Project

Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Darrington Road north- and southbound alternating right lane closure between Alberton Street and LTV Road.

Crews will be locating utilities and drilling light pole foundations.

Landscaping Project

Friday, March 22, 2024

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, with closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound shoulder closures from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive hike/bike trail will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be clearing landscape, reconstructing driveways, installing storm sewer lines, and begin excavation for ponding areas.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduces to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge.

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.