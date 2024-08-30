Traffic Alert: El Paso Fire responding to six vehicles stuck in flooded streets so far

UPDATE: TxDOT say the flooding among some roads are dissipating, however Missouri is still flooded.

TxDOT posted crews are working to clear drains to allow the water to flow out of the roadway.

UPDATE: El Paso Fire crews have been busy responding to reports of vehicles stuck on flooded streets after Friday's storm.

So far they have responded to six calls, most in the central and downtown area.

El Paso Fire reminds drivers to avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle stuck in on Missouri West and I-10 West after Friday's rain flooded the area.

El Paso Police say the right four lanes at I-10 West at Cotton are closed, and the traffic is backed up past Copia. Clearing time is estimated at 2 hours.

TxDOT posted a vehicle was stuck in the high waters along Missouri, and urges drivers to seek an alternate route and higher ground.