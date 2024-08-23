Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps Friday, slight chance for isolated showers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rounding out your workweek temps are still sticking above average. Slight rain chances are also sticking around.

Today temperatures are expected to trend 7-9 degrees above average throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 102, Las Cruces 99. Temperatures will begin to trend cooler this weekend, however they will still stick above average. By the middle of next week temps should be closer to average.

There is a 10-20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today.

