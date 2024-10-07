Felix J. Muñoz, candidate for El Paso City Council District 5

Name: Felix J. Muñoz

Age: 58

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Retired 27 Federal Law Officer (US Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Relevant Experience: I have 27 years of experience. I worked for an agency that our goal was to save taxpayers money as I was getting paid with tax dollars. I made sure that any budget that was allotted was maximized. I have experience in working with people and making sure to resolve issues before they became problems. I want to make a difference for the city of El Paso if giving the opportunity.

Personal: Born in California but raised in El Paso. Graduated from Bowie High School in 1985. Married my high school sweetheart, have two sons and now have 3 grandkids. Joined the US Army in 1985 until I joined the US Department of Justice in 1989. Retired in 2016.

Website: www.felix4district5.com

Felix J. Muñoz is running for El Paso City Council District 5. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

This is the perfect time to build a unique team since 6 seats are open for election. Build strong bonds among the newly elected candidates by working together to solve the issues at hand. Find common ground that will benefit El Pasoans We have a common goal of lowering taxes. Together we can achieve great things for the next 2-4 years (since two districts are special elections and are a 2 year term).

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

We need to be more proactive and make a plan to use the available funds that the city spend on immigrants. Funding needs to be requested from the government and use it as needed.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

By holding town hall meetings on a regular basis, by having open door policy. Just by telling the truth and hide nothing. As long our constituents are informed that’s just a win for all of us.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

We already have the Sun Bowl, Don Haskins Center, Southwest Park, the Civic Center, why spend more taxpayer money if is not truly necessary.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

By conducting audits to actually see where our 2022 infrastructure bond (voter approved) 200+ million dollars are going to. Our district roads/streets are being left behind because they working on bigger roads. Our districts streets/roads also need repairs.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

Bring in investors to bring attractions like maybe a major theme park, as long as our taxpayers don’t always pay for these attractions/projects. Propose for homestead limit of 5% every three years, just to give some relief to our over taxed constituents.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I’m not a politician, I’m a taxpayer such my follow El Pasoans and have been affected hard by the raise of high taxes, property taxes and inflation this has taken a huge toll on my family and families throughout El Paso. That’s why I’m running for office to fight for the people of my district and El Paso.

These are basically simple answers, but will take serious people do accomplish the hard work that is coming for the newly elected city council.