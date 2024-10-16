Isabel Salcido, candidate for El Paso Mayor

Name: Isabel Salcido

Age: 39

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: I am currently serving my second term as City Councilwoman for District 5, realtor with 18 years of experience, a small business owner, and I’m also the owner of a manufacturing and distribution business, which has given me a deeper understanding of our local economy and the challenges that businesses face.

Relevant Experience: My career has been centered around real estate, small business ownership, and public service. As a realtor, I’ve worked with hundreds of families and individuals, helping them find their homes and understand the market. As a business owner, I’ve navigated the complexities of running a manufacturing and distribution company, which has broadened my perspective on local economic development. My time on the City Council has been dedicated to addressing the concerns of constituents, solving real problems, and pushing forward initiatives that benefit our community.

Personal: Isabel is a dedicated community member who deeply cares about the residents of El Paso. She is committed to various initiatives that improve the lives of her constituents and actively engages with the community through events and discussions.

Website: www.isabelsalcidoforelpaso.com

Isabel Salcido is running for El Paso Mayor. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

If elected, how will you collaborate differently with city representatives to create change for El Pasoans?

Collaboration is key to creating meaningful change, and that’s something I’ve prioritized during my time on the City Council. However, I believe we can do more. If elected as mayor, I will create more opportunities for open dialogue with my fellow city representatives. This means regular joint meetings and discussions focused on specific issues, such as economic development and public safety, where we come together to brainstorm, plan, and implement. I want us to work as a cohesive team to ensure our decisions reflect the needs of all El Pasoans. My goal is to foster a culture of cooperation, where city representatives feel empowered to work together, bringing different ideas and experiences to the table to solve our city's challenges.

El Paso continues to be at the center of the immigration crisis. What steps will you take to address the impact of the crisis on El Paso, if elected?

The immigration crisis is deeply affecting our community, and I feel it’s essential to approach this issue with compassion while addressing the real impact on our local services and economy. If elected, I will advocate for additional federal support to help our city handle the increased strain on resources. I’ll work closely with nonprofits and organizations that provide assistance to migrant families to ensure that they have what they need without overburdening our local infrastructure. I also believe in creating long-term solutions through federal partnerships, where we push for comprehensive immigration reform that addresses the root causes, so El Paso isn’t left to shoulder the burden alone.

The city has a new Office of Climate and Sustainability. Are its goals going too far or not far enough?

I think the creation of the Office of Climate and Sustainability is a fantastic step in the right direction for our city, but we can always do more. Our city must continue to push for clean energy, conservation efforts, and policies that create a sustainable future for generations to come. I believe in taking bold steps, but we also need to balance these efforts with practical, achievable goals. We need to ensure that the initiatives coming out of this office are ones that benefit our economy and environment simultaneously, like encouraging businesses to adopt green practices while ensuring they have the support they need to transition smoothly. Sustainability should be a win-win for both our planet and our local industries.

If elected, how will you make yourself available to constituents? Do you have any other plans to increase transparency?

I believe in being present for the people who put their trust in me. That’s why I’ll continue to host regular town halls, both in-person and virtually, to ensure that every constituent has an opportunity to be heard. But I also want to make sure that those who may not be comfortable speaking up in public have ways to reach me. I plan on launching an online platform where people can submit their concerns and questions, and I’ll be personally reviewing and responding to them. Transparency is key, and I’ll ensure that all decisions made by the city government are clearly communicated. I’ll be open about why certain choices are made and how they will impact the community—no surprises, just open, honest communication.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

The Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center is a project I believe can bring a lot of value to El Paso. I envision it being a cornerstone for culture and the arts in our city, a space where everyone can gather to celebrate creativity. I also see it as an economic engine, bringing in tourism and offering opportunities for local performers, artists, and businesses. My approach would be to ensure that this center is accessible to all whether through diverse programming or making the space affordable for different community groups to use. I want this center to reflect the rich cultural diversity of El Paso.

What is your plan for the Duranguito area?

Duranguito is an area that holds a lot of historical significance for our city, and I believe we have a responsibility to protect that history while looking toward the future. My plan is to work with community members, historians, and developers to create a vision for Duranguito that honors its past but also breathes new life into the area. Whether that’s through preserving certain structures, adding green spaces, or supporting local businesses, I want to make sure that whatever we do there benefits the community as a whole.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

I understand how hard it’s been for so many El Pasoans to keep up with rising housing costs. Homeownership should be an achievable dream for everyone, not a burden. If elected, I’ll push for property tax relief, particularly for middle-class families and seniors. I also believe in creating incentives for affordable housing developments and making sure that first-time homebuyers have the resources they need to succeed. Over the next four years, I want to work on reducing the tax burden on homeowners while finding innovative ways to create affordable housing options for those who are struggling.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I believe I am the best candidate for this office because I genuinely care about El Paso, its people, and its future. My experience as a realtor, business owner, and City Councilwoman has equipped me with the tools to tackle the unique challenges we face. I’m a problem-solver at heart, and I have spent my career working closely with families, businesses, and community leaders to find solutions that benefit everyone. I am passionate about making a difference, local to the core, experienced in navigating our city's needs, and I can be trusted to put the community first. I’m not afraid of hard work, and I believe in bringing people together to make real progress. My vision for El Paso is one of growth, opportunity, and unity, and I’m ready to lead with compassion, integrity, and a deep love for this community.