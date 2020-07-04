Skip to Content
StormTrack Weather: Chances for isolated t-storms remain in the forecast tonight

EL PASO, Texas-- Isolated thunderstorms continue across the area, mainly east of the area and near the International Border.

Storm motions this evening is to the southeast. A few storms could produce occasional wind gusts and thunderstorm activity. Thunderstorm activity
should wrap around by midnight.


There will again be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday mainly to the eastern parts of Otero and Hudspeth Counties.

