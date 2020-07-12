ABC-7 First Alert: Excessive heat warning in place until Monday morning; Storm chances return midweek

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso remains under an excessive heat warning until 6 a.m. Monday morning making today the fifth consecutive day under the warning.

107 was the official high in the borderland meaning we were just one degree shy of tying the record high of 108 that was broken in 1979. We will continue to see triple digit temperatures for the start of the work week but our excessive heat warning will expire and we will remain under a heat advisory until Tuesday night.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in our forecast by Wednesday as temperatures drop to the upper 90s by the end of the week.

