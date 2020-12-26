StormTrack Weather: Warmer than average holiday weekend

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Above average temperatures kicked off the start of the weekend. We will continue to track warm temperatures for the start of the work week as temperatures warm up to the upper 60s.

A storm system will bring much cooler temperatures and windy conditions to the area on Tuesday. Cold day time temperatures will persist through the remainder of the week.

Another weather system will move through the region on Friday with

breezy conditions.

