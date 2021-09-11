ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot and dry

Weather

Good Saturday morning! Our weather will not be that interesting over the next several days as we have high pressure in the area which is going to block out any chance of rain, and minimize the amount of clouds we'll have. It will also cause our temperatures to be above average by around 5 degrees. I don't think we will see any triple digits today, but if we do see one at the airport, it would break the old record of 99 degrees back in 1974. Our overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Enjoy your weekend and hydrate!