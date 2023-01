Rain chances go up for your Wednesday and Thursday. Cool and calm weather finishes out the week.

Temperatures will increase slightly for your Monday, but generally calm weather is expected.

EL PASO, Texas -- Sunday weather is expected to be cool and calm with light breezes.

