Skip to Content
Weather

StormTrack Weather: Windy and hot Thursday

By
Updated
today at 6:10 AM
Published 4:20 AM

Good morning! A weather system will bring windy conditions to the Borderland Thursday. Winds will be g from the west with speeds around 20 to 25 mph and gusts between 35 to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be over the over the east slopes and mountain peaks.

A Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 1 pm through 9 pm. Outdoor burning is not recommended any fires that develop will spread fast and will be hard to contain.

The warming trend will continue through next week so stay safe and protect yourself from heat related illnesses.

Heat Safety Tips and Resources (weather.gov)

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content