ABC-7 First Alert: Heat wave continues, heat advisory extended

Pixabay
Published 4:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert for the ongoing heat wave we are experiencing. A heat advisory in place has now been extended through Saturday.

We saw our fourth triple digit temperature of the year in El Paso and it seems that triple trend will continue at least over the next seven days. We are on track to see some of the hottest temperatures so far this year.

With temperatures climbing each day and overnight temperatures not cooling down much the area won't experience much relief from the heat. For that reason a heat advisory is in place.

Stay safe from the heat protect yourself and your loved ones from heat related illness.

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

