ABC-7 First Alert: Triple digit trend continues as we reach dangerously hot temperatures

today at 7:28 AM
Published 5:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert as the heat wave continues.

Your Saturday is looking to be the same as the past few days HOT, HOT, HOT!

This Saturday we're expected to reach a high of 107. Conditions should remain dry with most of the region under a heat advisory.

Stay hydrated if you have outdoor plans and pay attention to symptoms of heat-related illness. As always seek medical help if you are feeling unwell because of the heat!

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

