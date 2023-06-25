ABC-7 First Alert: Excessive heat warning for your Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue our ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. The beginning of your work week is shaping up to be the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year.

An excessive heat warning is in place going into effect at midnight for Monday's temperatures. Right now we're anticipating seeing a high of 108.

At this point we continue our triple digit trend, hitting 11 so far and 10 of which were consecutively. It looks like temperatures will remain in the triple digits over the next seven days. The record set for triples in a row was 23 back in 1994. The hottest temperature ever reached was 114 also reached in 1994 on June 30th.

Remember to keep you and your loved ones safe from the heat-related illness. Drink water, have access to air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activity or prolonged time outdoors.