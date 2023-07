The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect because it will be hot again on Thursday. Yesterday El Paso hit a record high of 111 degrees - the hottest since 2017, when we also hit 111. This is our 35th triple of the year and the 34th consecutive triple-digit day. Temps will hit around 106 to 109 through Friday.

