ABC-7 First Alert: Triple-digit heat continues along with record-high potential

El Paso hit 109 Thursday, breaking the old record of 108. El Paso is now on the 35th consecutive day of triple-digit heat. This is also the 36th triple of the year.

The ABC-7 First Alert continues because it will be another hot afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.

There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and isolated showers and thunderstorms in the lowlands, mainly west of Hudspeth and southern Otero counties.

Temperatures will cool to the lower 100s this weekend. The dangerous heat returns next week.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

