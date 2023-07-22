Slightly cooler Saturday

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 First Alert dropped for the weekend as temperatures are expected to reach low 100s.

Saturday is expected to be the coolest we've felt over the past week, with an expected high of 101. Today is our best potential to actually drop below the 100 degree mark for the first time in over 36 days.

There is about a 20% chance of some scattered showers in the area with clouds sticking around till afternoon. Potential isolated showers are possible into the evening.

