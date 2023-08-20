ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooling down with winds today

Happy Sunday everyone. Today is going to be slightly cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 90s and some areas scratching 100. Our cooling trend will continue for the next several days until we bottom out in the upper 80s...yes, that's what I said.... upper 80s!!!!! We haven't seen temperatures this cool in months.

We will see gusty winds today across the Borderland due to being in between two storm systems- to the west, Hurricane Hilary, and to the east, a disturbance in south Texas. Between the two systems, winds are being squeezed through our area which will lead to an increase of winds for today. We can expect gusts up to 35 possibly 40 mph, especially for those of us on the west side.

As for rain chances, they will increase starting tomorrow. We now are at a 30% chance for rain on Monday and Wednesday...woohoo! Moisture will stick around through the end of the week, so we can see a few thunderstorms to many thunderstorms in our skies every day this week. That will mean gusty winds, lightning, flash flooding and slick roads will all be risks. In the meantime, the desert southwest will be experiencing life-threatening weather due to Hurricane Hilary. Keep those in the area in your thoughts.