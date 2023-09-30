ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered showers possible Saturday evening as rain chances increase to 50%

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the rain potential this weekend. Our rain chance increases to 50% for your Saturday evening.

El Paso and Las Cruces remain under a Flood Watch till at least Sunday morning. The Flood watch means some storms making their way could be heavy and have the potential to produce flooding. This does not mean everyone that sees rain will see heavy downpour.

For those that do see heavier storms stronger winds and possible hail could accompany them.

Some storms are expected to make their way through El Paso with most expected to hit Otero and Hudspeth Counties.

Conditions should calm over night.

If you have any outdoor plans this evening take your rain gear with you as a precaution.