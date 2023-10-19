ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near record temps continue through the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday was another warm day in the Borderland and it looks like the weekend will be no different.

We continue to see warm, dry, and calm conditions for this period, which create the perfect weather for outdoor activities. Tonight will remain calm as well with light breezes. The overnight lows are expected to drop to the upper 50's.

Weather for your Friday will look similar if you have any plans to attend any high school football games or outdoor fall festivities weather outdoors will be comfortable.

We continue to see above average temperatures for this time of year with near record temperatures continuing through Sunday when we see a pattern shift to a potentially cooler and wetter forecast.