Skip to Content
Weather

StormTrack Weather: Near record high temps remain possible through the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 4:37 AM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-The nice weather continues across the Borderland, with high temperatures running above average. Yesterday was another record-setting day, and we will remain in record territory through the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees above average for mid-October. Winds will be from the south and southeast between 5 to 10 mph.

We are tracking the next weather system, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content