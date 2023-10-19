StormTrack Weather: Near record high temps remain possible through the weekend

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-The nice weather continues across the Borderland, with high temperatures running above average. Yesterday was another record-setting day, and we will remain in record territory through the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees above average for mid-October. Winds will be from the south and southeast between 5 to 10 mph.

We are tracking the next weather system, bringing cooler temperatures and increased rain chances early next week.