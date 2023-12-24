ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Holly Jolly weather for your Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Calm beautiful holly jolly weather is expected for your Christmas Eve.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas tonight with clear skies and cooler temperatures.

An overnight low is expected to reach near freezing tonight. Carry a jacket with you if you have outdoor festivities planned.

After a few days of active weather of rain and wind, the storm system that made its way to the Borderland has moved off to our east.

We will now see quieter weather continue into Christmas Day and over the next week.

Have a very merry Christmas celebrating with loved ones!