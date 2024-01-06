ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now; dangerously cold temps ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds, dangerously cold wind chill temperatures, and snow potential, arriving in the Borderland late Sunday into Monday.

For now, weather is looking calm as we experience seasonably cool temperatures and mostly clear skies for your Saturday evening. Overnight temperatures have potential to reach freezing, with a low of 32 expected.

For your Sunday conditions will start off breezy and work their way up to windy. Winds will pick up by afternoon with wind speeds expected between 25-35 MPH and wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Those windy conditions will be followed by winter weather.

A high is expected to reach the low 60s tomorrow. We are on track to see a major cool down for Sunday night, with the cold front arriving from the Pacific North West later on in the evening and quickly dropping temperatures.

The cold front will bring mountain snow and the chance for light snow/wintery mix across the lowland areas into your Monday.

Stay warm as wind chills stand to be a big weather threat heading into the next few days!