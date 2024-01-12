Skip to Content
Weather

StormTrack Weather: Cool and breezy Friday, warming up for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

By
Updated
today at 7:06 AM
Published 5:39 AM

Good Morning! We are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert, but the breezy winds continue Friday.

Dress warmly as you leave this house this morning; the colder air behind the cold front will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens and lower 20s.

Thankfully, it will not be as dusty and windy Friday, but our high temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below average. The skies will be mostly sunny with west winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Get ready for more changes next week. A backdoor cold front will move in on Tuesday and usher in arctic air; we will keep an eye on this weather system. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mild and windy.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

