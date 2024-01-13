ABC-7 Stormtrack Weather: Gradual warming for now, artic cold front on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will see a warming trend continue over the weekend till the arrival of an artic cold front on Tuesday.

Your Saturday evening we will see mostly clear conditions with an overnight low expected to reach the mid 30s. We will continue to see breezy conditions into your Sunday.

Sunday winds will become gustier in the higher elevations and still breezy, dry, and cool, in the lower elevations.

We are keeping an eye on the artic cold front expected to push through for your Tuesday which could bring colder temperatures and stronger wind chills to the area.

Some models suggest we could get the tip of the cold front, other suggest we could avoid the brunt of it as it stays to our east. There is potential that we issue an ABC-7 First Alert for this front in the coming days.

