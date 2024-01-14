ABC-7 StormTrack: Calm couple of days; arrival of arctic cold front nears

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We continue fair, dry, and breezy, conditions for the next couple of days. The expected arrival of an artic cold front is approaching.

For your Sunday we saw above average temperatures. That will stay the case for your Monday as we continue our warming trend.

Winds will weaken for your Sunday evening into your Monday. Weather for start of your work week looks calm.

Monday evening into Tuesday morning is when we "could" see some weather impacts due to the arrival of an arctic cold front.

The front is expected to push in from the North. Areas near Hudspeth stand to see a significant drop in temperature due to that cold front. Opposing models show the Borderland experiencing the edge of that cold front, others show El Paso staying just shy of the fronts impacts.

For now it looks like the front will stay just off to our East, but an ABC-7 First Alert could be issued in the coming days if the front pushes closer to El Paso.

