ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Spring Wind Arrives; cooler temps & rain chances on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Stronger Spring winds arrives today! Cooler temps and increased rain chances will follow.

Skies will start off clear and sunny for Wednesday morning but winds are expected to develop into the afternoon. Blowing patchy dust and sand could accompany those winds.

Winds are coming out of the West expecting to reach a peak gust of 45-50 MPH between afternoon to early evening hours.

Temperatures will remain warm today in the low 70's.

Temperatures will cool for your Friday when rain chances begin to increase.