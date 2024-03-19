ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calmer weather day; warmer temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday we begin a calmer weather pattern, saying goodbye to our rain chances and ushering in some warmer temperatures.

Happy Spring! Today we say bid farewell to Winter as we officially begin the first day of Spring!

We are entering a calmer weather pattern as temperatures begin to warm and rain chances exit. Today we should reach a high in the upper 60s to the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

The winds are also scaling back a bit. We can anticipate breezy to low end windy conditions.