Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calmer weather day; warmer temps

By
Updated
today at 7:48 AM
Published 6:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday we begin a calmer weather pattern, saying goodbye to our rain chances and ushering in some warmer temperatures.

Happy Spring! Today we say bid farewell to Winter as we officially begin the first day of Spring!

We are entering a calmer weather pattern as temperatures begin to warm and rain chances exit. Today we should reach a high in the upper 60s to the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

The winds are also scaling back a bit. We can anticipate breezy to low end windy conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content