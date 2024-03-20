ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm day, light winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking at spring like weather for your second day of Spring! Today temperatures will continue to warm and winds will be present.

Overall we're expecting a comfortable few days ahead with breezy to low end windy conditions with a warming trend.

Wednesday we are expecting highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will see low-end windy conditions today with wind gusts measuring up to 30MPH.

Weather will be similar over the next few days. Sunday a cold front moves in an wind gusts potentially ramp up to 50MPH.