ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather conditions will be comfortable Thursday as we continue to experience light winds and a warming trend.

You will start off your Thursday with cloudy skies, but those clouds will gradually move out by lunch time.

Warmer temperatures will continue through Saturday with temps warming more by each day. Highs throughout the region will be expected in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. We could potentially reach 80 degrees by the weekend.

Today we will see light winds similar to what we experienced Wednesday with wind gusts expected to reach 30MPH.

Temperatures are expected to drop by Sunday as strong wind gusts are expected to move in. Those wind gusts could reach 50MPH.